For the second year in a row, VS boys soccer is undefeated in WaMaC West, winning the division outright on Monday with a 3-0 win over Center Point-Urbana at home.
“We knew this was a tough last test in the WaMaC West,” VS coach Kyle McAbee said. “CPU is a solid team and it’s always good to come away with a win over a rival.”
Senior Gunnar Moen opened scoring for the Vikings halfway through the opening half, and fellow senior Logan Zearley extended the lead with a goal in the final five minutes of the half. A trend seemed to form as senior Alex Guenther gave the Vikings one more goal. CPU had an apparent goal waved off. CPU freshman Cohen Spurlock had a busy evening in goal, including 12 saves.
“I’m super happy with the way our offense came out and executed tonight,” McAbee said. “Nice to see Zearley get one after a couple games. Alex had a beautiful header across from Benett (Rickels). It’s nice to see the practice pay off for these seniors.”
Questions regarding the game and upcoming postseason were submitted by email at the request of CPU coach Curtis Cassidy, but were not answered in time for publication.
The Vikings (10-4) will celebrate Senior Night vs Solon (12-2) in their final match before the postseason begins on May 19. VS will host Clayton Ridge (6-6) in their final home game of the 2022 season. The winner will likely face top-seed Beckman Catholic (9-3) in Dyersville on May 23.
“This is a brutal District,” McAbee said. “There’s four ranked teams in our group alone. It’s going to be tough, but you have to play tough to make it to State. We’re ready for the challenge.”