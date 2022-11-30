INDEPENDENCE — VS basketball and new coach Austin Mullkin opened their 2022-23 season on the road at Independence on Monday, falling short of coming home with a win in a close 59-53 loss.
“I’d say [Indee] is a fast, physical team,” Mullikin said. “They came at us hard, and I’m glad we got to see something like this so early in the season. They played well.”
A 16-6 run in the second quarter as the Vikings got the ball inside to senior Hudson Carolan, the Vikings also going eight of 10 from the free throw line. Their run put VS up 30-24 at halftime.
“The guys did a nice job of limiting turnovers in the first half,” Mullikin said. “We had more possessions and opportunities to take advantage of.”
But turnovers returned in the second half for the Vikings, especially when the Mustangs upped their press defense in the fourth quarter. VS would finish the game with 17 turnovers, yet remain in the game “until the end.”
“When you come off a season last year where you struggle, you have to learn how to finish games,” Mullikin said. “We came up empty three possessions in a row in that fourth quarter. We have to go out there and finish. This was a back and forth game. Not scoring for a stretch makes it tough to win games like this.”
Carolan finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Ryan Sivola had 11 points and two assists, junior Cam Dunbar eight points and five rebounds.
VS (0-1) are back in action on Friday at home against West Delaware.