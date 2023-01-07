VAN HORNE — The 2023 Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational drew 15 competitive teams to Van Horne on Saturday, with Vinton-Shellsburg placing eight, Union ninth and Benton 10th as the wrestling season resumed with gusto after break. “It’s always a great opportunity to host this tournament,” Benton coach Gene Pilcher said. “There are a lot of great teams and wrestlers here each year. This is a great way to see where we are as a team and where we need to get better.” Eight Vikings had podium finishes in Saturday’s tournament including seniors Cooper Sanders and Curtis Erickson reaching the finals. Sanders, the top-ranked 2A wrestler at 152 lbs, faced off against a fellow unbeaten wrestler in Don Bosco’s Kyler Knaack. Sanders found himself down 2-0 in the first period before tying the match. A takedown by Knaack in the third period proved to be the difference, Sanders suffering his first defeat of the season. “If you look at what both these guys have accomplished in their wrestling careers, it’s impressive,” VS coach Brian Sheston said. “We missed a couple of things that we tried. We’ll look back at film and see what needs to be worked on. This felt like a State finals match.” Erickson faced West Delaware’s Will Ward, their third meeting of the season. Ward had taken the previous two matches, but Saturday was a new day as Erickson came out the aggressor. The VS senior was up 7-3 going into the third period when he was caught going for a turn and pinned at the 4:56 mark. “Curtis looked great today,” Sheston said. “There’s a few little things we’ll look back over, but overall he looked better. Everyone looked better after not wrestling our best on Thursday. There are a lot of teams here we’ll see in Districts, so this was great prep.” Despite only bringing four varsity wrestlers on Saturday, Union finished ninth as each wrestler finished third or better. Junior Caleb Olson placed third at 145 lbs in some of his first action of the season, junior Keegan Ellsworth third at 138 lbs. The Knights won the first two championship weights with a one-two punch in sophomores Brayden Bohnsack (106 lbs) and Jace Hedeman (113 lbs) keeping his undefeated streak alive. The host Bobcats were 10th in the tournament with seven wrestlers as placewinners. Sophomore Brenden Heying fell to Knaack 7-3 in the semis and took the next two matches to finish third place. Freshman Brady Patterson finished fourth at 132 lbs, sophomore Eli Kupka and senior Clayton Sebetka were fifth place at 126 lbs and 160 lbs respectively. “They worked hard today, continued to get better,” Pilcher said. “It’s about picking up on the little things to improve these next few weeks. We have a great District this year and it was great to run into some of those teams today.” Benton will travel to West Delaware and Vinton-Shellsburg will travel to Mount Vernon on Thursday. Union will host Osage and New Hampton on Tuesday, Denver on Thursday.
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Brayden Bohnsack of Union, LaPorte City
2nd Place — Lincoln Schropp of Williamsburg
3rd Place — Kanaan Delagardelle of Don Bosco
4th Place — Ryan Cassady of West Liberty
5th Place — Adam Fish of Independence
6th Place — Brody Buhman of Assumption, Davenport
7th Place — Matt Genobana of Centerville
8th Place — Eli Ollinger of Vinton-Shellsburg
1st Place Match
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Jace Hedeman of Union, LaPorte City
2nd Place — Colin Cassady of West Liberty
3rd Place — Brayden Maury of West Delaware, Manchester
4th Place — Kameron Kremer of Independence
5th Place — Ayden Beck of Dallas Center-Grimes
6th Place — Wyatt Benson of East Marshall/GMG
7th Place — Kyler Provin of Williamsburg
8th Place — Cole Frost of Don Bosco
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Koufax Christensen of Waukee Northwest
2nd Place — Gavin Jensen of Williamsburg
3rd Place — Carson Less of West Delaware, Manchester
4th Place — Jaxon Larson of Don Bosco
5th Place — Tanner Wilson of Independence
6th Place — Aldin Swanson of Vinton-Shellsburg
7th Place — Blake Forrester of Dallas Center-Grimes
8th Place — Weston Kaestner of Benton Community
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — John King of Waukee Northwest
2nd Place — Derrick Bass of Assumption, Davenport
3rd Place — Jax Miller of West Delaware, Manchester
4th Place — Brayden Crosser of Dallas Center-Grimes
5th Place — Elijah Kupka of Benton Community
6th Place — Kale Wieland of Independence
7th Place — Payton Reginold of Don Bosco
8th Place — Owen Mullinex of Vinton-Shellsburg
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Carter Freeman of Waukee Northwest
2nd Place — Cadyn Wild of Assumption, Davenport
3rd Place — Carter Lamont of Vinton-Shellsburg
4th Place — Brady Patterson of Benton Community
5th Place — Remy Ressler of Independence
6th Place — Ryan Hilby of West Delaware, Manchester
7th Place — Tate Woods of North Linn
8th Place — Cayden Mayfield of Dallas Center-Grimes
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Cael Bridgewater of North Linn
2nd Place — Carson Turnis of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place — Keegan Ellsworth of Union, LaPorte City
4th Place — Nile Sinn of Williamsburg
5th Place — Myles McMahon of Don Bosco
6th Place — Tyler Wieland of Independence
7th Place — Lincoln Hutt of Waukee Northwest
8th Place — Peyton Pilgrim of Assumption, Davenport
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Michael Macias of Assumption, Davenport
2nd Place — Kaiden Knaack of Don Bosco
3rd Place — Caleb Olson of Union, LaPorte City
4th Place — Dom Rubino of Waukee Northwest
5th Place — Carter Straw of Independence
6th Place — Joshua Zeman of West Liberty
7th Place — Luke Benson of Dallas Center-Grimes
8th Place — Isaac Messamaker of Centerville
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco
2nd Place — Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg
3rd Place — Brenden Heying of Benton Community
4th Place — Colton Pilgrim of Assumption, Davenport
5th Place — Ethan Riesselman of Dallas Center-Grimes
6th Place — Christopher Meyer of Independence
7th Place — Bryson Garcia of West Liberty
8th Place — Jack Cantwell of West Delaware, Manchester
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Andrew Kimball of Don Bosco
2nd Place — Logan Peyton of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place — Jarin Peyton of North Linn
4th Place — Brendan Smith of Dallas Center-Grimes
5th Place — Clayton Sebetka of Benton Community
6th Place — Cael Moore of Williamsburg
7th Place — Leland Henderson of Centerville
8th Place — Brant Dickinson of Vinton-Shellsburg
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Jacob Fistler of Dallas Center-Grimes
2nd Place — Drake Collins of West Liberty
3rd Place — Jacob Thiry of Don Bosco
4th Place — Garrison Gillihan of West Delaware, Manchester
5th Place — Jonathan Edel of East Marshall/GMG
6th Place — Conner Parker of Williamsburg
7th Place — Dru Diaz of Assumption, Davenport
8th Place — Bryce Williams of Waukee Northwest
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Gable Dayton of Williamsburg
2nd Place — Landon Fernandez of Don Bosco
3rd Place — Ben Brushaber of Dallas Center-Grimes
4th Place — Chase Diaz of Assumption, Davenport
5th Place — Landen Helmrich of North Linn
6th Place — Jeryn Funke of West Delaware, Manchester
7th Place — Ryan Messamaker of Centerville
8th Place — Drew Wheater of East Marshall/GMG
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Will Ward of West Delaware, Manchester
2nd Place — Curtis Erickson of Vinton-Shellsburg
3rd Place — Lane Nelsen of Dallas Center-Grimes
4th Place — Sam Hash of Centerville
5th Place — Bryan Riedel of Williamsburg
6th Place — Troy Kupka of Benton Community
7th Place — Abe Parker of Waukee Northwest
8th Place — Joe Gassen of Assumption, Davenport
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Jared Thiry of Don Bosco
2nd Place — Rhett Schaefer of Assumption, Davenport
3rd Place — Grant Northburg of West Delaware, Manchester
4th Place — Colin Woods of Cedar Rapids Jefferson
5th Place — Gavin Vesey of Williamsburg
6th Place — Christian Bauer of Dallas Center-Grimes
7th Place — Mclane Rauch of North Linn
8th Place — Parker Arnold of Vinton-Shellsburg
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Mack Ortner of Don Bosco
2nd Place — Korver Hupke of Independence
3rd Place — Cael Winter of Waukee Northwest
4th Place — Cameron Geuther of West Delaware, Manchester
5th Place — Trenton Davies of Williamsburg
6th Place — Kamden Kesl of Benton Community
7th Place — Maverick Kindred of Assumption, Davenport
8th Place — Ryan Pertzsch of Dallas Center-Grimes