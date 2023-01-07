VAN HORNE — The 2023 Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational drew 15 competitive teams to Van Horne on Saturday, with Vinton-Shellsburg placing eight, Union ninth and Benton 10th as the wrestling season resumed with gusto after break. “It’s always a great opportunity to host this tournament,” Benton coach Gene Pilcher said. “There are a lot of great teams and wrestlers here each year. This is a great way to see where we are as a team and where we need to get better.” Eight Vikings had podium finishes in Saturday’s tournament including seniors Cooper Sanders and Curtis Erickson reaching the finals. Sanders, the top-ranked 2A wrestler at 152 lbs, faced off against a fellow unbeaten wrestler in Don Bosco’s Kyler Knaack. Sanders found himself down 2-0 in the first period before tying the match. A takedown by Knaack in the third period proved to be the difference, Sanders suffering his first defeat of the season. “If you look at what both these guys have accomplished in their wrestling careers, it’s impressive,” VS coach Brian Sheston said. “We missed a couple of things that we tried. We’ll look back at film and see what needs to be worked on. This felt like a State finals match.” Erickson faced West Delaware’s Will Ward, their third meeting of the season. Ward had taken the previous two matches, but Saturday was a new day as Erickson came out the aggressor. The VS senior was up 7-3 going into the third period when he was caught going for a turn and pinned at the 4:56 mark. “Curtis looked great today,” Sheston said. “There’s a few little things we’ll look back over, but overall he looked better. Everyone looked better after not wrestling our best on Thursday. There are a lot of teams here we’ll see in Districts, so this was great prep.” Despite only bringing four varsity wrestlers on Saturday, Union finished ninth as each wrestler finished third or better. Junior Caleb Olson placed third at 145 lbs in some of his first action of the season, junior Keegan Ellsworth third at 138 lbs. The Knights won the first two championship weights with a one-two punch in sophomores Brayden Bohnsack (106 lbs) and Jace Hedeman (113 lbs) keeping his undefeated streak alive. The host Bobcats were 10th in the tournament with seven wrestlers as placewinners. Sophomore Brenden Heying fell to Knaack 7-3 in the semis and took the next two matches to finish third place. Freshman Brady Patterson finished fourth at 132 lbs, sophomore Eli Kupka and senior Clayton Sebetka were fifth place at 126 lbs and 160 lbs respectively. “They worked hard today, continued to get better,” Pilcher said. “It’s about picking up on the little things to improve these next few weeks. We have a great District this year and it was great to run into some of those teams today.” Benton will travel to West Delaware and Vinton-Shellsburg will travel to Mount Vernon on Thursday. Union will host Osage and New Hampton on Tuesday, Denver on Thursday. 106 Guaranteed Places 1st Place — Brayden Bohnsack of Union, LaPorte City 2nd Place — Lincoln Schropp of Williamsburg 3rd Place — Kanaan Delagardelle of Don Bosco 4th Place — Ryan Cassady of West Liberty 5th Place — Adam Fish of Independence 6th Place — Brody Buhman of Assumption, Davenport 7th Place — Matt Genobana of Centerville 8th Place — Eli Ollinger of Vinton-Shellsburg 1st Place Match 113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place — Jace Hedeman of Union, LaPorte City 2nd Place — Colin Cassady of West Liberty 3rd Place — Brayden Maury of West Delaware, Manchester 4th Place — Kameron Kremer of Independence 5th Place — Ayden Beck of Dallas Center-Grimes 6th Place — Wyatt Benson of East Marshall/GMG 7th Place — Kyler Provin of Williamsburg 8th Place — Cole Frost of Don Bosco 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place — Koufax Christensen of Waukee Northwest 2nd Place — Gavin Jensen of Williamsburg 3rd Place — Carson Less of West Delaware, Manchester 4th Place — Jaxon Larson of Don Bosco 5th Place — Tanner Wilson of Independence 6th Place — Aldin Swanson of Vinton-Shellsburg 7th Place — Blake Forrester of Dallas Center-Grimes 8th Place — Weston Kaestner of Benton Community 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place — John King of Waukee Northwest 2nd Place — Derrick Bass of Assumption, Davenport 3rd Place — Jax Miller of West Delaware, Manchester 4th Place — Brayden Crosser of Dallas Center-Grimes 5th Place — Elijah Kupka of Benton Community 6th Place — Kale Wieland of Independence 7th Place — Payton Reginold of Don Bosco 8th Place — Owen Mullinex of Vinton-Shellsburg 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place — Carter Freeman of Waukee Northwest 2nd Place — Cadyn Wild of Assumption, Davenport 3rd Place — Carter Lamont of Vinton-Shellsburg 4th Place — Brady Patterson of Benton Community 5th Place — Remy Ressler of Independence 6th Place — Ryan Hilby of West Delaware, Manchester 7th Place — Tate Woods of North Linn 8th Place — Cayden Mayfield of Dallas Center-Grimes 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place — Cael Bridgewater of North Linn 2nd Place — Carson Turnis of West Delaware, Manchester 3rd Place — Keegan Ellsworth of Union, LaPorte City 4th Place — Nile Sinn of Williamsburg 5th Place — Myles McMahon of Don Bosco 6th Place — Tyler Wieland of Independence 7th Place — Lincoln Hutt of Waukee Northwest 8th Place — Peyton Pilgrim of Assumption, Davenport 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place — Michael Macias of Assumption, Davenport 2nd Place — Kaiden Knaack of Don Bosco 3rd Place — Caleb Olson of Union, LaPorte City 4th Place — Dom Rubino of Waukee Northwest 5th Place — Carter Straw of Independence 6th Place — Joshua Zeman of West Liberty 7th Place — Luke Benson of Dallas Center-Grimes 8th Place — Isaac Messamaker of Centerville 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place — Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco 2nd Place — Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg 3rd Place — Brenden Heying of Benton Community 4th Place — Colton Pilgrim of Assumption, Davenport 5th Place — Ethan Riesselman of Dallas Center-Grimes 6th Place — Christopher Meyer of Independence 7th Place — Bryson Garcia of West Liberty 8th Place — Jack Cantwell of West Delaware, Manchester 160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place — Andrew Kimball of Don Bosco 2nd Place — Logan Peyton of West Delaware, Manchester 3rd Place — Jarin Peyton of North Linn

VAN HORNE — The 2023 Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational drew 15 competitive teams to Van Horne on Saturday, with Vinton-Shellsburg placing eight, Union ninth and Benton 10th as the wrestling season resumed with gusto after break.

“It’s always a great opportunity to host this tournament,” Benton coach Gene Pilcher said. “There are a lot of great teams and wrestlers here each year. This is a great way to see where we are as a team and where we need to get better.”

Eight Vikings had podium finishes in Saturday’s tournament including seniors Cooper Sanders and Curtis Erickson reaching the finals. Sanders, the top-ranked 2A wrestler at 152 lbs, faced off against a fellow unbeaten wrestler in Don Bosco’s Kyler Knaack. Sanders found himself down 2-0 in the first period before tying the match. A takedown by Knaack in the third period proved to be the difference, Sanders suffering his first defeat of the season.

“If you look at what both these guys have accomplished in their wrestling careers, it’s impressive,” VS coach Brian Sheston said. “We missed a couple of things that we tried. We’ll look back at film and see what needs to be worked on. This felt like a State finals match.”

Erickson faced West Delaware’s Will Ward, their third meeting of the season. Ward had taken the previous two matches, but Saturday was a new day as Erickson came out the aggressor. The VS senior was up 7-3 going into the third period when he was caught going for a turn and pinned at the 4:56 mark.

“Curtis looked great today,” Sheston said. “There’s a few little things we’ll look back over, but overall he looked better. Everyone looked better after not wrestling our best on Thursday. There are a lot of teams here we’ll see in Districts, so this was great prep.”

Despite only bringing four varsity wrestlers on Saturday, Union finished ninth as each wrestler finished third or better. Junior Caleb Olson placed third at 145 lbs in some of his first action of the season, junior Keegan Ellsworth third at 138 lbs. The Knights won the first two championship weights with a one-two punch in sophomores Brayden Bohnsack (106 lbs) and Jace Hedeman (113 lbs) keeping his undefeated streak alive.

The host Bobcats were 10th in the tournament with seven wrestlers as placewinners. Sophomore Brenden Heying fell to Knaack 7-3 in the semis and took the next two matches to finish third place. Freshman Brady Patterson finished fourth at 132 lbs, sophomore Eli Kupka and senior Clayton Sebetka were fifth place at 126 lbs and 160 lbs respectively.

“They worked hard today, continued to get better,” Pilcher said. “It’s about picking up on the little things to improve these next few weeks. We have a great District this year and it was great to run into some of those teams today.”

Benton will travel to West Delaware and Vinton-Shellsburg will travel to Mount Vernon on Thursday. Union will host Osage and New Hampton on Tuesday, Denver on Thursday.

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Brayden Bohnsack of Union, LaPorte City

2nd Place — Lincoln Schropp of Williamsburg

3rd Place — Kanaan Delagardelle of Don Bosco

4th Place — Ryan Cassady of West Liberty

5th Place — Adam Fish of Independence

6th Place — Brody Buhman of Assumption, Davenport

7th Place — Matt Genobana of Centerville

8th Place — Eli Ollinger of Vinton-Shellsburg

1st Place Match

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Jace Hedeman of Union, LaPorte City

2nd Place — Colin Cassady of West Liberty

3rd Place — Brayden Maury of West Delaware, Manchester

4th Place — Kameron Kremer of Independence

5th Place — Ayden Beck of Dallas Center-Grimes

6th Place — Wyatt Benson of East Marshall/GMG

7th Place — Kyler Provin of Williamsburg

8th Place — Cole Frost of Don Bosco

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Koufax Christensen of Waukee Northwest

2nd Place — Gavin Jensen of Williamsburg

3rd Place — Carson Less of West Delaware, Manchester

4th Place — Jaxon Larson of Don Bosco

5th Place — Tanner Wilson of Independence

6th Place — Aldin Swanson of Vinton-Shellsburg

7th Place — Blake Forrester of Dallas Center-Grimes

8th Place — Weston Kaestner of Benton Community

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — John King of Waukee Northwest

2nd Place — Derrick Bass of Assumption, Davenport

3rd Place — Jax Miller of West Delaware, Manchester

4th Place — Brayden Crosser of Dallas Center-Grimes

5th Place — Elijah Kupka of Benton Community

6th Place — Kale Wieland of Independence

7th Place — Payton Reginold of Don Bosco

8th Place — Owen Mullinex of Vinton-Shellsburg

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Carter Freeman of Waukee Northwest

2nd Place — Cadyn Wild of Assumption, Davenport

3rd Place — Carter Lamont of Vinton-Shellsburg

4th Place — Brady Patterson of Benton Community

5th Place — Remy Ressler of Independence

6th Place — Ryan Hilby of West Delaware, Manchester

7th Place — Tate Woods of North Linn

8th Place — Cayden Mayfield of Dallas Center-Grimes

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Cael Bridgewater of North Linn

2nd Place — Carson Turnis of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place — Keegan Ellsworth of Union, LaPorte City

4th Place — Nile Sinn of Williamsburg

5th Place — Myles McMahon of Don Bosco

6th Place — Tyler Wieland of Independence

7th Place — Lincoln Hutt of Waukee Northwest

8th Place — Peyton Pilgrim of Assumption, Davenport

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Michael Macias of Assumption, Davenport

2nd Place — Kaiden Knaack of Don Bosco

3rd Place — Caleb Olson of Union, LaPorte City

4th Place — Dom Rubino of Waukee Northwest

5th Place — Carter Straw of Independence

6th Place — Joshua Zeman of West Liberty

7th Place — Luke Benson of Dallas Center-Grimes

8th Place — Isaac Messamaker of Centerville

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco

2nd Place — Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg

3rd Place — Brenden Heying of Benton Community

4th Place — Colton Pilgrim of Assumption, Davenport

5th Place — Ethan Riesselman of Dallas Center-Grimes

6th Place — Christopher Meyer of Independence

7th Place — Bryson Garcia of West Liberty

8th Place — Jack Cantwell of West Delaware, Manchester

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Andrew Kimball of Don Bosco

2nd Place — Logan Peyton of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place — Jarin Peyton of North Linn

4th Place — Brendan Smith of Dallas Center-Grimes

5th Place — Clayton Sebetka of Benton Community

6th Place — Cael Moore of Williamsburg

7th Place — Leland Henderson of Centerville

8th Place — Brant Dickinson of Vinton-Shellsburg

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Jacob Fistler of Dallas Center-Grimes

2nd Place — Drake Collins of West Liberty

3rd Place — Jacob Thiry of Don Bosco

4th Place — Garrison Gillihan of West Delaware, Manchester

5th Place — Jonathan Edel of East Marshall/GMG

6th Place — Conner Parker of Williamsburg

7th Place — Dru Diaz of Assumption, Davenport

8th Place — Bryce Williams of Waukee Northwest

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Gable Dayton of Williamsburg

2nd Place — Landon Fernandez of Don Bosco

3rd Place — Ben Brushaber of Dallas Center-Grimes

4th Place — Chase Diaz of Assumption, Davenport

5th Place — Landen Helmrich of North Linn

6th Place — Jeryn Funke of West Delaware, Manchester

7th Place — Ryan Messamaker of Centerville

8th Place — Drew Wheater of East Marshall/GMG

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Will Ward of West Delaware, Manchester

2nd Place — Curtis Erickson of Vinton-Shellsburg

3rd Place — Lane Nelsen of Dallas Center-Grimes

4th Place — Sam Hash of Centerville

5th Place — Bryan Riedel of Williamsburg

6th Place — Troy Kupka of Benton Community

7th Place — Abe Parker of Waukee Northwest

8th Place — Joe Gassen of Assumption, Davenport

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Jared Thiry of Don Bosco

2nd Place — Rhett Schaefer of Assumption, Davenport

3rd Place — Grant Northburg of West Delaware, Manchester

4th Place — Colin Woods of Cedar Rapids Jefferson

5th Place — Gavin Vesey of Williamsburg

6th Place — Christian Bauer of Dallas Center-Grimes

7th Place — Mclane Rauch of North Linn

8th Place — Parker Arnold of Vinton-Shellsburg

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place — Mack Ortner of Don Bosco

2nd Place — Korver Hupke of Independence

3rd Place — Cael Winter of Waukee Northwest

4th Place — Cameron Geuther of West Delaware, Manchester

5th Place — Trenton Davies of Williamsburg

6th Place — Kamden Kesl of Benton Community

7th Place — Maverick Kindred of Assumption, Davenport

8th Place — Ryan Pertzsch of Dallas Center-Grimes