A home meet advantage wasn’t enough for Viking golf as they placed fifth as a team and did not see any individuals advance to State in Monday’s District meet at Wildcat Golf Course.
“We knew coming into this season we would be a very young team,” coach Chad Pettyjohn said. “But to qualify for Districts as a team, that’s a big feather in our cap. I’m very proud of these boys.”
Sophomore Carter Lamont once more led the Vikings with a score of 81, followed closely by junior Nash Arbuckle and 84, sophomore Easton Almquist a 99 and Wyatt Janssen a 104. Solon would win the meet and Washington runner-up.
“We’ve played comfortably the last several meets,” Pettyjohn said. “We’ll have five guys back with varsity experience. I’m really excited about the eighth graders coming up as well. We’ll miss our seniors, but we have a lot to look forward to in the near future.”
Benton senior Matthew Parmenter saw his high school career close out with a 16th place finish, carding an 88. Parmenter had qualified as an individual from Sectionals, but will not advance to State.