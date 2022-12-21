VINTON — Vinton-Shellsburg basketball took some time to get to their first win of the 2022-23 season, yet they delivered in Monday’s 51-32 win over Iowa Valley for coach Austin Mullikin’s first victory as a Viking.
“The boys have stayed positive as we’ve built up to this,” Mullikin said. “We’ve lost some close games, but never given up. That’s what I love about this team.”
The Vikings went to a full-court press from the tip, bothering the Tigers while also keeping the home team energized. Junior Cameron Dunbar was especially feeling it early, scoring 15 of the Vikings’s 18 points at halftime, VS leading by three.
“Someone has to step up when others aren’t seeing shots fall,” Mullikin said. “We took 14 threes that first half. They were all good looks. Cameron kept us in this game. I have to give credit to Reese Truax for guarding their best player and frustrating him all night. That’s when you know you’re doing well defending someone.”
Mullikin then challenged the Vikings to pull away immediately in the second half, and the team responded with a 7-0 run to open the quarter. VS got their hands on steals and were at their best in transition, doubling up on the Tiger 18-9 in the third quarter. The pressure kept Iowa Valley scoring in single digits each half, while Dunbar continued to find the bottom of the net and score a career-high 27 points.
“He played a heck of a game,” Mullikin said. “Everyone’s hard work paid off tonight. I didn’t want to see us hang around that third quarter and the guys accepted the challenge. We came out that second half.”
Dunbar added five rebounds and a team-high five steals. Senior Austin Kemp finished with eight points, three rebounds and two steals. In addition to his defense, Truax had four points and three rebounds.
