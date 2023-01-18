DENVER — Vinton-Shellsburg basketball may have flexed their best three-point shooting night of the season, but the Vikings found themselves buried by Denver on Monday in a 90-50 road loss.
Little started off right for the Vikings as they quickly found themselves in a 17-0 hole in the first quarter. Threes by junior Cameron Dunbar and senior Caleb Mott put VS on the board and down 20-6 at the end of the quarter. With each bucket the Vikings had in the second quarter, Denver had a response to extend their lead past 20.
“We knew this was a high-scoring offense,” coach Austin Mullikin said. “But I never expected Denver to shoot 60 percent from three. We ran into a buzzsaw. 10 turnovers right away hurt us. But these guys didn’t quit either. I love seeing that in the upperclassmen.”
VS did outscore their hosts 21-18 in the third quarter as their shots began to fall, primarily from Dunbar and Mott. The Vikings hit 14 treys on the night as they could not get the ball inside without turnovers. Denver, however, hit 18 threes on the night and scored 34 points in the final quarter despite their starters starting to be pulled.
“We struggle with teams that get up on us,” Mullikin said. “But tonight was self-inflicted. We have to value the basketball better going forward.”
Dunbar finished with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Mott had 11 points and two rebounds. Seniors Austin Kemp and Reese Truax each had six points.
The Vikings (2-11) fell at Williamsburg 69-42 on Tuesday. They’ll host Center Point-Urbana on Friday.