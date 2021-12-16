VS basketball’s lack of experience, yet willingness to improve were both on display as the Vikings fell to visiting Mount Vernon 46-30 on Tuesday.
“We knew Mount Vernon would be tough defensively,” coach Joe Johnson said. “They’re gonna challenge everything. This is a tough team to score against on a good night.”
Johnson’s words rang true as the Vikings struggled to find easy looks, settling for tough shots or committing turnovers. The latter, however, improved compared to the previous four games as VS, taking care of the ball better through four quarters.
“We got some shots because of that,” Johnson said. “We didn’t hit shots. I don’t know if it’s because we’re not used to open shots. We can’t be one dimensional.”
VS closed out the loss with a 16-12 edge in the fourth quarter with balanced scoring off the bench. Junior Benett Rickels led the Vikings with seven points, junior Austin Kemp, senior Max Vasquez and senior Kail Evans with four points each.
The Vikings now shift their focus to a road trip at Benton (0-5) on Friday in a matchup of winless teams. The Bobcats have a 14-10 edge since 2009, yet VS has won the last three games against Benton.
“This is always a fun way to go into Christmas break,” Johnson said. “No matter what either team is like that season, it’s always a good game. Both teams will be searching for their first win. I expect it to be an intense battle.”
VS will close out 2021 with road games at Iowa Valley on Monday, Dec. 20 and at South Tama on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Their season will resume on January 4 vs Williamsburg.