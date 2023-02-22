Vinton-Shellsburg basketball saw their season come to an end at the hands of Marion 74-28 on Monday in the first round of Class 3A District play at Marion.
“Marion is an incredibly athletic team and they have multiple guys going to the next level for different sports,” coach Austin Mullikin said. “We threw a lot at them. I felt we had some moments, but unfortunately we just ran out of gas.”
The Wolves scored the first nine points of the game before senior Hudson Carolan got the Vikings on the board with a free throw. Sophomore Ryan Sivola came up with a steal and score to close out the first half down 18-8.
VS struggled to get shots to fall throughout the night, finishing with eight field goals and seven of 15 at the free throw line. While the Wolves didn’t shoot lights out, they took advantage of VS turnovers and built up their lead beyond 30 points by the end of the third quarter.
Senior Austin Kemp led the Vikings with 11 points. Carolan, Sivola and junior Cameron Dunbar each had five points in the loss. Seniors Carolan, Kemp, Benett Rickels, Reese Truax and Caleb Mott were thanked for their leadership and hard work this season.
“Will they go down as winning a lot of basketball games?” Mullikin said. “No, but coaching is more than that. Hopefully these guys come back to live in our community because these are the kind of leaders we need in the future. They're great young men.”
Mullikin stated the offseason “begins right now” for the returning players after his 3-18 season, including the Vikings’s leading scorer in Dunbar (13.7 ppg). He encouraged anyone interested in playing to go out next season to field three teams.
“I think we got some guys who put some time in the gym but we got to do things like hit the weight room,” Mullikin said. “We got to get stronger, we got to get faster, and we have to add some depth.”