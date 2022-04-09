VS soccer is off to a 3-0 start on the season, dispatching Independence 3-0 on the road Friday to earn their second WaMaC West win.
“We knew Indee would be a tough team, so our plan was to be more offensive this game,” coach Kyle McAbee said. “It was by far our most complete game of the year. I’m really happy with the way we played.”
Junior Benett Rickels drove past several defenders for the Vikings first goal in the opening half. Their defense completed a total shutout of the Indee offense while adding two more goals from senior Kale Schulte in the second half, the first coming from a penalty kick.
“We only allowed two shots the whole game,” McAbee said. “Our offense is progressing in getting the ball down the field and we were able to finish a couple of those shots. Defensively, we’re made massive improvements from game one to now. Kail Evans, Brant Dickinson, Kaden Kingsbury and Brayden Stainbrook have all been instrumental.”
The Vikings will be on the road this week at Maquoketa on Tuesday and a big divisional matchup at Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday.
“If we’re going to repeat as WaMaC West champs, we’re definitely going to have to get that win at CCA,” McAbee said. “This is definitely something I feel we can pull off again.”