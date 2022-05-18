The baseball season opened for VS with a trial by fire against ranked Solon, but the Vikings did pass some checks as they were swept 14-10, 16-5 on the night.
“We competed and battled well against a talented Solon team,” coach Cody Robertson said. “Obviously we competed at our best in the first game, but I like we continued that in the second game too. Overall, I’m satisfied with how we handled a big opening night like this.”
Junior Curtis Erickson got the first pitching start of the 2022 season, initially struggling to find the strike zone before regaining his composure and keeping Solon to a single run despite bases loaded. From there, Erickson showed the work in his offseason was paying off; striking out seven in five innings as the defense played behind him.
The Viking bats got off to an early start with sophomore Owen Mullinex ripping off the first hit of the season in his first at-bat. Erickson scored his teammate and junior Joe Rosonke took advantage of Erickson stealing second to cross the plate. Sophomore Brodee Klein’s RBI rewarded Erickson with the first of three runs.
“Curtis has worked hard in the offseason to command his pitching,” Robertson said. “We really broke out from the top of that first inning to respond.”
Senior John McNeil’s RBI in the third put the Vikings up 6-2 before the Spartans responded with three of their own runs. The fourth inning saw a pitching breakdown by Solon, hitting two batters and walking several to load and score several Vikings. Erickson would get his final run in off a single from sophomore Levi Ferguson in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-5 lead.
The Spartans had yet another answer with a grand slam off sophomore Reese Truax in relief. An additional run would tie the game as Solon rode their momentum to a 4-run final inning to get the win.
Pitching would continue to be a concern in the second game with 15 errors committed. The Vikings, however, did see their offense continue to produce seven hits and score five runs. Mullinex led with two hits and a run. The defense allowed nine Spartan hits.
“Solon is a very patient team at the plate,” Robertson said. “We gave them too many walks and they took the opportunities. Offensively, we continued to show a lot of confidence against a ranked opponent. I like the battle we showed.”
The Vikings traveled to Grinnell on Thursday and will travel to Oelwein on Friday.