VS basketball had their last opportunity to score a win in January as they hosted Independence on Friday, yet a cold start offensively for the Vikings cost them in a 55-33 loss to the Mustangs.
“We played close with them at their place, went down to the last couple of minutes,” coach Joe Johnson said. “We knew we had to hold back #44, and we did.that by holding a guy who averages 18 points to eight tonight. But you look up at the score and we’re down by 22.”
The Vikings were only able to get one shot to drop in the first quarter, turning the ball over multiple occasions and struggling to get quality looks. Shots would fall in the second quarter and VS were able to match the visiting Mustangs for eight minutes, going into the locker room down 30-14.
“We left a lot of easy ones out there we didn’t finish,” Johnson said. “We have to be able to capitalize when defenses make mistakes. We were in such a dry spell when we were turning the ball over and not even giving ourselves shots.”
Shooting woes returned in the third quarter as the Vikings scored seven points, yet held the Mustangs to 12 points. A one point difference in the final quarter showed Johnson the VS defense was in this game, but the offense has some growing to do.
“We have shooters on this team,” Johnson said. “Cam (Dunbar) is a really good shooter. I felt like he was passing up some opportunities for himself. We need him to put the ball in the hoop for us to have a chance. Open shots are open shots.”
Dunbar led the Vikings with 12 points, followed by senior Kaden Kingsbury with six points and junior Benett Rickels with four points.
The Vikings will travel to Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday and host Benton on Friday.