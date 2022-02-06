MANCHESTER – It was difficult to pinpoint the defining moment of the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings’ incredible run at the Class 2A Sectional tournament Saturday because there were so many.
But it might have been up the bleachers as Brian Anderson unashamedly celebrated his son Taylor’s wrestle back victory to clinch a berth in the District tournament, making him the school record-tying seventh District qualifier.
It was an amazing day.
With just eight men in uniform, Coach Brian Sheston’s Vikings crowned four champions, three runners-up and one heartbreaking third-place finish to amass 163 points and finish second only to host West Delaware. The seven qualifiers tied a program record set in 1972 and the four Sectional champions tied a mark first set in 1971.
“We felt coming in we had a lot of chances, and I think some seeding stuff fell our way, which helped a little bit,” said Viking head coach Brian Sheston.
And if that wasn’t enough, Center Point-Urbana’s Collin Hoskins at 170 came back from the edge of elimination to qualify for Districts and keep the Stormin’ Pointers’ season alive.
It was an amazing day.
Sectional titles went to 113-pounder Aldin Swanson, 145-pounder Cooper Sanders, 152-pounder Gabe Sanders and 170-pounder Brady Ortner, while 120-pounder Carter Lamont, 182-pounder Taylor Anderson and 195-pounder Curtis Erickson picked up runner-up finishes, 220-pounder Caleb Rouse finished third.
Swanson’s (25-7) title run started out with a when he pinned Monticello’s Jonah Luensman in semifinal in a time of 5:40, advancing him to the title bout against West Delaware’s Ryan Hilby. Swanson and Hilby had split four matches this season, but Saturday it was all Aldin. The Viking sophomore dominated Hilby to the tune of an 11-4 decision to win the title. Luensman came back in the wrestle back to defeat Hilby and join Swanson at Districts.
It was business as usual for top-ranked Cooper Sanders (36-0) at 145. After pinning Miken Wheeler of Anamosa in the semis, the Viking junior wrapped up the title win another pin, dropping West Delaware’s in 1:16 for the title.
Gabe Sanders (19-0) made quick work of Tipton’s Aiden Graves in the semifinals, then dug in with a fourth rematch in three weeks against West Delaware’s Logan Peyton. After 2-0, 1-0 and overtime wins over Peyton, Sanders left no doubt as to the outcome this time, rolling to a 7-0 victory.
Ortner (34-5) had to battle with Hoskins in the semifinals, before pulling out a fall to advance to the finals. There, the Viking senior gained his second career Sectional title and a measure of revenge, manhandling West Delaware’s Kyle Cole, 5-0 in the title bout. Then, Hoskins (30-7) managed a late reversal and near fall in the wrestle back over Cole to pull out a 9-7 victory and a berth at Districts.
Lamont (31-12) pinned Monticello’s Mark Sunlin in the semifinals before falling 9-1 to West Delaware’s Carson Less in the finals. Forced into a wrestleback, the Viking sophomore made the most of it, pinning Anamosa’s Sean Kirk in 1:04 to advance.
Anderson (11-21) had a day to remember. The senior pinned Conor Fortune of Anamosa in the semis before falling 8-0 to West Delaware’s Will Ward in the finals. In the wrestleback, it was all Anderson, who pinned Tipton’s Fred Paul to advance to Districts.
Erickson (27-15) put away Tipton’s Jerry Havill in the semifinals, then faced off with top-ranked, unbeaten and UNI-recruit Wyatt Voelker in the finals. Erickson went right out in the first period and hit Voelker with a blast-double that came within an eyelash of putting the top-candidate for 2A Dan Gable Wrestler of the Year award on his butt and back. But Voelker recovered to pin the Viking junior in 1:05. And after Havill won his consolation match Erickson advanced by way of previous victory.
Rouse (23-5) breezed to a semi-final win, but in the finals he was caught on a fluke move by West Delaware’s Sawyer Flack and pinned in just 22 seconds. In the wrestleback, Rouse led the whole way against Anamosa’s Dalton Soper, but the Raider wore the Viking down, managing to pin the Rouse with 32 seconds left.
“Our guys have been working hard all year.,” Sheston said. “When we’ve wrestled West Delaware win duals we’ve scored a lot of points without very many guys. So having everyone in the finals, almost everyone get through shows how hard they’ve been working all year.”
The top two place winners in each weight will advance to next Saturday’s. District meet at Maquoketa against the top two from the Sectional at Davenport Assumption.
“We’ll look at our match-ups, scout some film get some stuff to work on,” Sheston said. “That’s one thing the guys did really well today; following the game plan we laid out. We knew what a lot of our opponents were going to do and the guys did a good job of taking coaching and executing on the mat.”