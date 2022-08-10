Four members of the Vinton Aquatic Club qualified and competed in the 2022 Iowa Swimming Incorporated Long Course Championships at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center from July 21-24.
Broden Farrell finished 41st in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:19.68. Wesley Farrell finished 37th in the 200 Backstroke. Lyla Kelly finished 27th in the 50 Freestyle (10 and under). Elijah Trudell finished 23rd in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 1:26.63, 15th in the 50 Fly with a time of 47.49, 18th in the 200 Freestyle with a time of 3:09, 22nd in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:40.25, 18th in the 450 Free with a time of 36.85 and 13th in the 50 Backstroke with a time of 44.59.