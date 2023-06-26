VINTON-Friday, June 16th downtown Vinton’s businesses and sidewalks transformed into a film set. For the better part of the morning into mid-afternoon, residents turned volunteer actors became the star in a short film shot by Vinton-Shellsburg graduate Noah Lindauer for a collaborative project.
Lindauer, with the help of Vinton Unlimited’s Melody Snow and our Staff Writer/Reporter, Rachel Darling set out that week to storyboard on a short video in hopes to win a one-of-a-kind mural for Vinton.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority sent out a call for CommUNITY Spirit in May with the Iowan’s Unity Community Video Contest invited entrants to show them how their community supports small businesses in their hometown.
The video was accepted on Friday June 23rd and is awaiting the polls to open for voting on Monday, June 26th at 9 am. The video’s ability to be considered a finalist is dependent on votes. Communities with a population of under 15,000 will need a minimum of 500 votes to be pushed through. Voting will end June 29th and the finalists will be chosen to take on an assignment on July 6th. They will have three days to complete it and a panel of judges will make their decision for the winning community.