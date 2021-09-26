VINTON — Discussion of a proposed ordinance changed was discussed last Thursday evening at the Vinton city council meeting.
Bethany Gates, council member, shared she had been asked by residents about the proposed ordinance change pertaining to water rates.
If approved, the amendment would bring fees related to the turn off/reconnection of services to residents for non payment of bill.
“I was asked why there are two different fees and if customers were being double billed,” Gates said during discussion of the ordinance. “Talking to both Chris (Ward, city administrator) and Melissa (Schwan, city clerk) they explained that because the water and electric are two different utilities that each would have a reconnection fee.
“However, customers would only be billed the fee one time and not both” if the service was turned off. “Both Chris and Melissa were very helpful in providing me the information that I could share with residents who were asking the questions,” she added.
City staff places a door tag on the doors of delinquent customers “prior to the discontinues of service as final notice of shutoff. An administrative fee of $50.00 shall be charged for issuance of the tag’ the amended ordinance reads.
The ordinance would also increase “a fee of $75.00 shall be charged before service is restored to a delinquent customer during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.). A fee of $150.00 shall be charged for reconnection after hours (3:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.) and weekends.”
The ordinance would need to be approved by the council two more times before the change in the fee schedule would become effective.
Ward and Schwan both reminded the council that if someone calls city hall to make arrangements regarding paying a late bill that the fees would not be assessed to the customer.
In other business:
- A bid from Fehr Graham Engineering & Environmental was accepted Thursday evening for the inspection of the city’s water towers.
The city had requested bids for the inspection of the water storage tank located near the intersection of East 8th Street and 10th Avenue.
Bids were received from Fehr Graham as well as Veenstra & Kimm, Inc, for the inspection.
While the original request was for just the one tank, Fehr & Graham’s bid of $2,500 would cover both of the city’s towers.
Nathan Kass, Fehr Graham, explained to the council that while he understood the original request was just for one tower, the company was prepared to inspect both, so the towers were on the same schedule.
Craig Walker, water department superintendent, reminded the council that the west storage tank had been inspected just a couple of years ago.
The bid from Veenstra & Kimm, for just the east tower was a cost of $2,750.
-Council approved a motion for the City to participate in a Low Income Household Water Assistance program administrated by Hawkeye Area Community Action Program Inc (HACAP).
The program would assist customers, who meet eligibility criteria, by addressing water burdens and awarding benefits to help pay for service continuity and reconnect of services.
-Approval was given for a payment of $6,395 to HACAP to help defray building operating costs for the Vinton center.
“This is a budgeted item,” Ward told the council. “These funds are from the local option sales tax that is collected by the city.
“The funds are passed through the city to HAPCAP to help cover expenses,” he added.