VINTON — With a goal of leveling the playing field, Vinton council members approved a motion to set the salaries for three department heads at $80,000 each.
The original resolution presented to the council reflected salaries for the city street and water/waste water superintendents to each receive $80,000 in the coming fiscal year and the parks & recreation director to receive $74,060.41.
“How did you get these numbers,” Tami Stark, council member, asked Chris Ward in regard to the proposed salary for street & water/waste water.
Ward explained that that the proposed resolution would change the positions from hourly to salary. “When I took the number of hours and overtime being paid and added a cost of living increase, the actual figure for one of the superintendents was $79,593 so i just rounded it up,” Ward stated.
He added that the Parks & Rec director was already paid a salary and not hourly, so that was not a change for that position.
“I believe that all three of these positions should be equal,” Stark said. “If we can afford it I propose we offer $80,000 to all three. Or if not, we make all three $78,000.”
“I don’t feel that one position is any more important than the other two,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said prior to the vote.
“We have been working the past few years to bring salaries in line for all departments,” he stated. “We have worked to make it equal to cut down on the transfer between departments.”
“All three of these individuals report to me and all do an outstanding job for the city,” Ward told the council.
In other business:
-Ward provided an update on the process of the Vinton Country Club (VCC) applying for a permit for a private well within the city limits.
The VCC and city officials have had numerous discussions regarding the water usage at the club and the water rates being charged.
With last year’s changes to the billing structure, the VCC’s water bill was dramatically increased.
One option to lower the course’s water bill for watering the grounds is to install a private well.
During the meeting, WArd explained that the city’s ordinance allows for the city administrator to issue a permit under certain circumstances.
“Unfortunately, that is not the case,” he said. “The permit would be issued by Benton County for a private well and not the City of Vinton.
“The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a contract with the county for permitting and inspection of private wells,” he added.
“Marc Greenlee would work with the VCC and the City and we (the City) would need to send a letter of support,” he added.
Ward also offered another alternative.
He shared that he had been researching adding an irrigation rate for water usage.
“Pat Callahan has offered to do a rate study,” Ward said. “I think this would be a good thing, because he is a third party that has no interest with the city or the club.”
An irrigation rate, could be used by any resident that has a second meter.
Council will receive an update in the future.
-Josh Frye, J&R Hauling, visited with the council about adding a fuel surcharge to the hauling bill.
With fuel prices increasing at such a fast rate, Frye asked for the surcharge to help cover his costs.
He pointed out that the other cities he provides service for, the additional charge was added to the bill.
Ward explained that the city may need to reflect it as a separate line item, but that it would need to be researched further.
Council explained that since the item was on the agenda for discussion, no formal decision could be made at Thursday’s meeting.
“We’ll have this on the agenda for the next meeting, July 14, and make it retroactive to the beginning of the month,” Maynard told Frye.
-The city’s planning & zoning commission met earlier in the week and approved the final plat for phase 2 of the Anderson Creek subdivision.
“There is no change in the zoning,” Ward explained to the council.
All council members voted to approve the final plat for the project.
“With this approval, lots can begin to be sold in the subdivision,” Ward reminded the council.