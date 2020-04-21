Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh will be coming to Vinton earlier than expected as doors are anticipated to open in “late spring” according to the grocer’s public relations.
“The Vinton Dollar Fresh location is tentatively scheduled for a late spring grand opening, Christina Gayman, Director of Public Relations for Hy-Vee said. “We will have more details as we get closer to that time.”
Gayman anticipates more information will be available in “three to four weeks” for the location Hy-Vee bought in Vinton alongside future locations in Hampton, Cresco, Oelwein, Waukon and Dyersville. Vinton Dollar Fresh will make its home in the former Shopko building at 911 South K Avenue. Details of the store’s specific departments and offerings are not available as of publication.