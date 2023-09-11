VINTON — The Vinton Lions Foundation will hold its 1st Annual Pickleball Tournament, “Battle for the Paddle.” A one day Pickleball Tournament with limited spots available, so it may fill up quickly!
Registration Opens at 9:00 AM on Saturday, September 9, 2023 — ONLINE ONLY REGISTRATIONS ACCEPTED Links and QR Code will not be active until this time.
The event will take place on October 8, 2023 — 8 AM to 4 PM
(Note: Brackets, park location, and times will be shared by email to participants by Wednesday, October 4th)
Locations: BL Anderson Park (corner of 13th Street & 8th Avenue); and Riverside Park (Park Drive)
This fun, fundraising, recreational non-sanctioned tournament is open to all skill levels and ages.
Choose your partner and register now! Entries are limited to a maximum of 12 teams per division.
$30 per team per event
If not enough teams per division; the format may be changed at the Tournament Director’s discretion.
Format:
Double Elimination, Self-Officiated Event
Scoring: One game to 11 points, win by 2 points, or 20-minute timed clock — a win is the best score. Switch sides when the first team scores 6 points. Initial games will begin promptly at 8 AM and subsequent games be at intervals of 25 minutes through the rest of the day. Participants arrive 10 minutes previous to your match, check in with registration, and be play-ready. A Vinton Lions Club Court Director will be on hand to whistle start and stop the matches.
Championship matches will be untimed best 2 out of 3 and played at BL Anderson Park
Awards: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place medals will be given to each division.
Schedule:
Men’s Doubles (Open): Limit 12 Teams
Women’s Doubles (Open): Limit 12 Teams
Mixed Doubles (Open): Limit 12 Teams
Youth 14 & under (Open): Limit 8 Teams
Balls Used: Franklin Sports X-40, Optic Yellow
Players will follow the rules of the USA Pickleball Association. www.usapickleball.org (regular play)
Proceeds will go to: Vinton Lions Club Foundation supporting Vinton Shellsburg High School Scholarships
For next year’s tournament, plans are underway for a TWO DAY TOURNAMENT!