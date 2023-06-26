Correspondent
VINTON – For the second time, Vinton city officials tried to sell an empty lot, 512 W 6th Street at auction during last week’s council meeting.
Tami Stark, mayor pro tem, asked those in attendance Thursday evening for an opening bid on the property. There were no takers during the meeting. The lot is zoned as R-3 multi family and the house and a shed have been removed by the City previous to the auction.
The City received a bid during the auction last month but the sale was not finalized for the $5,000 asking price so the lot was placed on the auction block a second time.
“The price is stated in the resolution,” Stark explained during the meeting, “so I’m not able to start the bidding any lower than the stated price.”
With no offers on the property during the meeting, the matter was closed and council moved forward in the meeting.
In other business,
-Council approved a quote from Tite Coat to resurface the floor at the Skate Center. “We are doing some updating at the Skate Center. “I believe its been about 40 years since the floor was resurfaced,” Matt Boggess, told council members. “The cost will be $40,500 and they will be putting two coats on the floor.”
Boggess explained there were some thin spots on the floor, but considering the time lapse from the last time, the floor had held up pretty good.
“They will come in the last week of July,” he stated “and will take most of the week to get it all done.” The Skate Center is used for other activities besides just the skating, “We have walking at the Rec Center and the school district also rents out the center to use for different activities.”
-The first reading of an ordinance of a ordinance pertaining to solid waste collection fees was approved at the meeting.
The ordinance sets forth a five year time line setting the cost of $15.65 per household per month from July 1 2023, thru June 30, 2025.
The cost will cove the collection and disposal of solid waste and also the recycling and reduction of bulky waste disposal. Cost will increase to $16.00, $16.36 and $16.75 following three fiscal years.
Council will need to approve the ordinance twice more before the increase will take effect.