A Vinton man is charged with a felony over a stolen motorcycle.
Levi Steven Schutterle, 28, of Vinton, is charged in Benton County District Court with second-degree theft, a Class D felony.
According to the criminal complaint, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 26 about a possible stolen motorcycle being possession by Schutterle. The caller said Schutterle was in the backyard of a Garrison residence spray painting the bike.
When law enforcement pulled up to the residence, Schutterle fled by running through yards, the complaint says. The deputy did not give chase but instead checked the vin number of the bike and it was indeed the stolen 1993 yellow Suzuki entered into NCIC.
The homeowner said Schutterle had brought the bike to his residence sometime overnight.
The rightful owner was contacted, the bike was recovered and he said he didn’t give anyone permission to take the bike out of his garage, the complaint says.
Schutterle was arrested Nov. 9 in Belle Plaine after a traffic stop. He was cited for driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor and jailed on a warrant issued Nov. 9 related to the theft.
Schutterle made his initial court appearance on Nov. 10 and his bail was set at $4,000 cash or surety bond.
He listed his residence as Vinton on an application for state-appointed counsel. A public defender will represent him.