Vinton Police Department Log for Week of June 19-25, 2023
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Zero Adult Arrests the week of June 19-25, 2023
Zero Juvenile Referrals for the week of June 19-25, 2023
Four Code Enforcement Violations- Building Code Violations x 1, Parking Violations x 2, Zoning x 1 for the week of June 19-25, 2023
Eight Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of June 19-25, 2023
Twenty-Three Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of June 19-25, 2023
Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of June 19-25, 2023
For the Week of June 19-25, 2023– 91 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.