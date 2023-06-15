Vinton Police Department Log for Week of June 5-11, 2023
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
One Adult Arrest the week of June 5-11, 2023
June 6 Dayton Anthony Wyckoff 21 Vinton, IA
Domestic Abuse Assault
One Juvenile Referral for the week of June 5-11, 2023
Zero Code Enforcement Violations for the week of June 5-11, 2023
Six Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of June 5-11, 2023
Fifteen Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of June 5-11, 2023
Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of June 5-11, 2023
For the Week of June 5-11, 2023– 102 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.