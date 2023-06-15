Vinton Police Department Log for Week of June 5-11, 2023

All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal

charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

One Adult Arrest the week of June 5-11, 2023

June 6 Dayton Anthony Wyckoff 21 Vinton, IA

Domestic Abuse Assault

One Juvenile Referral for the week of June 5-11, 2023

Zero Code Enforcement Violations for the week of June 5-11, 2023

Six Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of June 5-11, 2023

Fifteen Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of June 5-11, 2023

Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of June 5-11, 2023

For the Week of June 5-11, 2023– 102 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.

Tags