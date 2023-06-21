Vinton Police Department Log for Week of June 12-18, 2023
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Three Adult Arrests the week of June 12-18, 2023
June 13 Jordan Adele Naylor 31 Sioux City, IA
Interstate Warrant Arrest-Probation Violation
June 16 Kohltyn Robert Swehla 30 Vinton, IA
Operate Vehicle Without Owners Consent, Driving While
Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked
June 17 Jacob Christen Dixon 39 Vinton, IA
Domestic Abuse Assault Display or Use Weapon-1st Offense
Four Juvenile Referrals for the week of June 12-18, 2023
Three Code Enforcement Violations- Right of Ways x 2, Junk Vehicles x 1 for the week of June 12-18, 2023
Six Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of June 12-18, 2023
Ten Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of June 12-18, 2023
Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of June 12-18, 2023
For the Week of June 12-18, 2023– 86 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.