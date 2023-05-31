Vinton Police Department Log for Week of May 22-28, 2023
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Two Adult Arrests the week of May 22-28, 2023
May 22 Ross Eley Barnette 37 Hiawatha, IA
Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana) -1st Offense,
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container
May 27 Dean Andrew Duncalf 59 Vinton, IA
Indecent Exposure
Zero Juvenile Referrals for the week of May 22-28, 2023
Sixteen Code Enforcement Violations- Tall Grass x 9, Junk x 3, Food Truck Permit Violation x 1, Food Truck Operation Violation x 1, Illegal Burning x 1, Parking Violation x 1 for the week of May 22-28, 2023
Six Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of May 22-28, 2023
Twenty-Four Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of May 22-28, 2023
.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the week of May 22-28, 2023
For the Week of May 22-28, 2023– 125 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.