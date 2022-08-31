All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Two Adult Arrests the week of August 22-28, 2022
August 26- Ashley Renee Kleinhans 35 Mechanicsville, IA
Motor Vehicle Theft, Eluding, Possession of Controlled Substance
1st Offense (Marijuana)
August 28- Angelia Mae McAtee 30 Van Horne, IA
Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense (Marijuana), Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Zero Juvenile Referrals the week of August 22-28, 2022
Seven Code Enforcement Violations-Grass x 4, Junk Vehicle x 2, Parking Violation x 1 the week of August 22-28, 2022
Seven Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of August 22-28, 2022
Thirty-Three Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of August 22-28, 2022
Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of August 22-28, 2022
For the Week of August 22-28, 2022– 90 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.