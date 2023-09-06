VINTON — All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Zero Adult Arrests the week of August 28-September 3, 2023
August 31 Chad C Peterson 57 Vinton, IA Intrastate Warrant Arrest-Failure to Appear
September 1 Donald Mathias Kisling 41 Vinton, IA Violation of No Contact Order
September 2 Rachel Kay Bonar 44 Vinton, IA Intrastate Warrant Arrest- Obstruction Tamper With Witness
Six Juvenile Referrals for the week of August 28-September 3, 2023
Two Code Enforcement Violations –Building Code Violation x 1, Dog at Large x 1 for the week of August 28-September 3, 2023
Seven Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of August 28-September 3, 2023
Thirteen Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of August 28-September 3, 2023
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of August 28-September 3, 2023
For the Week of August 28-September 3, 2023– 91 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.