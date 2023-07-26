All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Three Adult Arrests the week of July 17-23, 2023
July 21 Miles Keegan Elwick 19 Vinton, IA
Intrastate Warrant Arrest-Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental
Illness
July 21 Keegan Matthew Shaffer 21 Vinton, IA
Intrastate Warrant Arrest- Disorderly Conduct-Fighting/Violent
Behavior
July 23 John Richard Wagner 52 Vinton, IA
Theft 5th Degree-Shoplifting
Three Juvenile Referrals for the week of July 17-23, 2023
Nineteen Code Enforcement Violations- Tall Grass & Weeds x 5, Unsafe Building x 5, Sanitary Disposal Required x 2, Junk Vehicle x 2, Junk x 1, Littering Prohibited x 1, Property Maintenance x 1, Working Without a Permit x 1, Duty to Trim Trees x 1 for the week of July 17-23, 2023
Four Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of July 17-23, 2023
Seven Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of July 17-23, 2023
Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of July 17-23, 2023
For the Week of July 17-23, 2023– 83 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.