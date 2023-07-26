All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal

charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Three Adult Arrests the week of July 17-23, 2023

July 21 Miles Keegan Elwick 19 Vinton, IA

Intrastate Warrant Arrest-Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental

Illness

July 21 Keegan Matthew Shaffer 21 Vinton, IA

Intrastate Warrant Arrest- Disorderly Conduct-Fighting/Violent

Behavior

July 23 John Richard Wagner 52 Vinton, IA

Theft 5th Degree-Shoplifting

Three Juvenile Referrals for the week of July 17-23, 2023

Nineteen Code Enforcement Violations- Tall Grass & Weeds x 5, Unsafe Building x 5, Sanitary Disposal Required x 2, Junk Vehicle x 2, Junk x 1, Littering Prohibited x 1, Property Maintenance x 1, Working Without a Permit x 1, Duty to Trim Trees x 1 for the week of July 17-23, 2023

Four Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of July 17-23, 2023

Seven Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of July 17-23, 2023

Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of July 17-23, 2023

For the Week of July 17-23, 2023– 83 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.

