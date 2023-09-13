VINTON — All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Two Adult Arrests the week of September 4-10, 2023, 2023
September 4 Gavin Michael David Lathrop 24 Cedar Rapids, IA
Assault
September 7 William Joseph Pettit 20 Vinton, IA, Intrastate Warrant Arrest-Driving While License Revoked
Four Juvenile Referrals for the week of September 4-10, 2023
Four Code Enforcement Violations – Tall Grass x 3, Building Code Violation x 1 for the week of September 4-10, 2023
Four Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of September 4-10, 2023
Eight Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of September 4-10, 2023
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of September 4-10, 2023
For the Week of September 4-10, 2023– 64 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.