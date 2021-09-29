All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
September 23 Debra Lynne Hicks 61 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear and Contempt of Court on Original Charge of Burglary 3rd (Cedar Rapids).
Brandon Dee Wisted 22 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Violation of No Contact Order.
September 25 Tristyn Daniele Popelka 18 Atkins, Iowa
Charged with Harassment 3rd.
Juvenile Referrals
13-Year-Old Female Juvenile Referral for Assault and Criminal Mischief.
15-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
16-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
No Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of September 20-26, 2021.
Eleven Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of September 20-26, 2021, for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x3, Improper Brake Light, Improper Rear Lamp, Defective or Unauthorized Muffler System, Failure to Use Headlamps When Required x2, Insufficient Number of Headlights x2, and Speed.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of September 20-26, 2021.
For the Week of Week of September 20-26, 2021– 70 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.