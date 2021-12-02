All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Intrastate warrants are issued by law enforcement agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
Nov. 17: Deshawn Reed, 36, of Vinton, fifth-degree theft.
Nov. 27: Kaitlyn Halstead, 21, of Cedar Falls, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov .27: Samantha Kluppelberg, 37, of Vinton, first-offense domestic abuse assault — injury or mental illness
By the numbers:
• No Juvenile Referrals.
• Six citations for offenses were issued.
• Fourteen written warnings for offenses were issued: speeding (2), insufficient headlights, seatbelt (3), failure to stop and yield (2), improper brake light, driving without a license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, equipment repair and defective or unauthorized muffler system.
• Three motor vehicle accidents were reported.
• There were 96 complaints/calls for service handled by the Vinton Police Department.