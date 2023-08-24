Vinton Police Department Log for Week of August 14-20, 2023
Three Adult Arrests the week of August 14-20, 2023
August 14 Tia Michelle Clark 43 Vinton, IA
Theft 3rd Degree-Shoplifting
August 16 Shawn Michael Samic 27 Vinton, IA
Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon
August 16 John Richard Wagner 52 Vinton, IA
Trespass 1st Offense
Zero Juvenile Referrals for the week of August 14-20, 2023
Four Code Enforcement Violations – Tall Grass & Weeds x 2, Duty to Trim Trees x 2 for the week of August 14-20, 2023
Thirteen Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of August 14-20, 2023
Fifteen Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of August 14-20, 2023
Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of August 14-20, 2023
For the Week of August 14-20, 2023– 87 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.