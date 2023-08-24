Vinton Police Department Log for Week of August 14-20, 2023

All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Three Adult Arrests the week of August 14-20, 2023

August 14 Tia Michelle Clark 43 Vinton, IA

Theft 3rd Degree-Shoplifting

August 16 Shawn Michael Samic 27 Vinton, IA

Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon

August 16 John Richard Wagner 52 Vinton, IA

Trespass 1st Offense

Zero Juvenile Referrals for the week of August 14-20, 2023

Four Code Enforcement Violations – Tall Grass & Weeds x 2, Duty to Trim Trees x 2 for the week of August 14-20, 2023

Thirteen Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of August 14-20, 2023

Fifteen Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of August 14-20, 2023

Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of August 14-20, 2023

For the Week of August 14-20, 2023– 87 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.

Tags