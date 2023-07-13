Vinton Police Department Log for Week of July 3-9, 2023
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminalmcharge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Two Adult Arrests the week of July 3-9, 2023
July 4 Travis Robert Glew 40 Vinton, IA
Intrastate Warrant-Larceny
July 9 Tyler Lee Fennern 31 Vinton, IA
Intrastate Warrant- Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense,
Possession or Use of False Drug Tax Stamp, Controlled Substance
Violation
Three Juvenile Referrals for the week of July 3-9, 2023
Seven Code Enforcement Violations- Tall Grass & Weeds x 3, Junk Vehicle x 2, Parking x 1, Junk x 1 for the week of July 3-9, 2023
Twelve Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of July 3-9, 2023
Twenty-Four Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of July 3-9, 2023
Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of July 3-9, 2023
For the Week of July 3-9, 2023– 112 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.