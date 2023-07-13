Vinton Police Department Log for Week of July 3-9, 2023

All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminalmcharge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Two Adult Arrests the week of July 3-9, 2023

July 4 Travis Robert Glew 40 Vinton, IA

Intrastate Warrant-Larceny

July 9 Tyler Lee Fennern 31 Vinton, IA

Intrastate Warrant- Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense,

Possession or Use of False Drug Tax Stamp, Controlled Substance

Violation

Three Juvenile Referrals for the week of July 3-9, 2023

Seven Code Enforcement Violations- Tall Grass & Weeds x 3, Junk Vehicle x 2, Parking x 1, Junk x 1 for the week of July 3-9, 2023

Twelve Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of July 3-9, 2023

Twenty-Four Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of July 3-9, 2023

Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of July 3-9, 2023

For the Week of July 3-9, 2023– 112 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.

