Vinton Police Department Log for Week of August 7-13, 2023
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
One Adult Arrest the week of August 7-13, 2023
August 12 Timmy John Lint 35 Vinton, IA
Possession of Carrying of Dangerous Weapons While
Under the Influence.
One Juvenile Referral for the week of August 7-13, 2023
One Code Enforcement Violation – Notice of Condemnation x 1 for the week of August 7-13, 2023
Three Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of August 7-13, 2023
Sixteen Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of August 7-13, 2023
Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of August 7-13, 2023
For the Week of August 7-13, 2023– 82 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.