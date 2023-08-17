Vinton Police Department Log for Week of August 7-13, 2023

All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal

charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

One Adult Arrest the week of August 7-13, 2023

August 12 Timmy John Lint 35 Vinton, IA

Possession of Carrying of Dangerous Weapons While

Under the Influence.

One Juvenile Referral for the week of August 7-13, 2023

One Code Enforcement Violation – Notice of Condemnation x 1 for the week of August 7-13, 2023

Three Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of August 7-13, 2023

Sixteen Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of August 7-13, 2023

Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of August 7-13, 2023

For the Week of August 7-13, 2023– 82 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.

