Vinton Police Department Log for Week of July 31-August 6, 2023
Three Adult Arrests the week of July 31-August 6, 2023
August 1 Rachel Kay Bonar 44 Vinton, IA
Theft 2nd Degree
August 1 Michael Duffer 19 Vinton, IA
Trespass 1st Offense
August 5 Donald Mathias Kisling 41 Vinton, IA
Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense
Zero Juvenile Referrals for the week of July 31-August 6, 2023
Zero Code Enforcement Violations for the week of July 31-August 6, 2023
Five Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of July 31-August 6, 2023
Fourteen Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of July 31-August 6, 2023
Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of July 31-August 6, 2023
For the Week of July 31-August 6, 2023– 85 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.