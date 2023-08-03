Vinton Police Department Log for Week of July 24-30, 2023
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Four Adult Arrests the week of July 24-30, 2023
July 26 Ahmad De Shawn Strong 34 Iowa City, IA
Forgery, Conspiracy to Commit Non-Forcible Felony,
Theft 2nd Degree
July 26 Ezekeil Josiah Angel 23 North Liberty, IA
Forgery, Conspiracy to Commit Non-Forcible Felony,
Theft 2nd Degree
July 26 Darious Dewane-Martinez Coleman 28 Vinton, Ia
Violation of No Contact Order
July 30 Victor John Daniel Taylor 30 Garrison, IA
Driving While License Revoked
Zero Juvenile Referrals for the week of July 24-30, 2023
One Code Enforcement Violations- Right of Way Violation x 1 for the week of July 24-30, 2023
Three Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of July 24-30, 2023
Thirteen Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of July 24-30, 2023
Zero Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of July 24-30, 2023
For the Week of July 24-30, 2023– 87 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.