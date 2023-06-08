Vinton Police Department Log for Week of May 29-June 4, 2023
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
One Adult Arrest the week of May 29-June 4, 2023
May 31 Jesse Lee Myers 40 Centerville, IA
Operating Under the Influence 2nd Offense, Driving While
Barred
Zero Juvenile Referrals for the week of May 29-June 4, 2023
Four Code Enforcement Violations- Tall Grass x 2, Property Maintenance x 2 for the week of May 29-June 4, 2023
Eight Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of May 29-June 4, 2023
Twenty Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of May 29-June 4, 2023
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the week of May 29-June 4, 2023
For the Week of May 29-June 4, 2023– 117 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.