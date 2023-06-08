Vinton Police Department Log for Week of May 29-June 4, 2023

All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal

charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

One Adult Arrest the week of May 29-June 4, 2023

May 31 Jesse Lee Myers 40 Centerville, IA

Operating Under the Influence 2nd Offense, Driving While

Barred

Zero Juvenile Referrals for the week of May 29-June 4, 2023

Four Code Enforcement Violations- Tall Grass x 2, Property Maintenance x 2 for the week of May 29-June 4, 2023

Eight Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of May 29-June 4, 2023

Twenty Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of May 29-June 4, 2023

One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the week of May 29-June 4, 2023

For the Week of May 29-June 4, 2023– 117 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.

