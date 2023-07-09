Vinton Police Department Log for Week of June 26-July 2, 2023
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
One Adult Arrests the week of June 26-July 2, 2023
June 27 Brady David Silberger 27 Vinton, IA
Intrastate Warrant Arrest-Theft 4th Degree
Zero Juvenile Referrals for the week of June 26-July 2, 2023
Four Code Enforcement Violations- Dog at Large x 1, Unsafe Building x 1, Property Maintenance x 1, Right of Way Violation x 1 for the week of June 26-July 2, 2023
Seven Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of June 26-July 2, 2023
Twenty-Three Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of June 26-July 2, 2023
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the week of June 26-July 2, 2023
For the Week of June 26-July 2, 2023– 103 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.