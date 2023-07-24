VINTON- “A man needs something he can hold onto, a nine pound hammer or a woman like you.” -Ray LaMontagne, “Jolene”
The digital landscape seems to sprawl as endlessly as the servers can allow for, and traffic is hardly ever congested, which makes it that much easier to to keep traveling through its vast library of information. But two staggering truths have managed to break out in front of these; first, that physical books and print, are preferred over e-books and print (Pew Research Center) and second-that the most “preciously kept of information”, whose prose promise to transform your life, are not as easily accessible to voracious readers and consumers of media.
Paradise, as it woud seem, has been locked behind a paywall.
On the internet, paywalls are a way of restricting access to content, with a purchase or paid subscription-especially news. Life-long learners and readers are forced to either buy its content, or trudge off to other publications, and while the information may not be out of reach, it can be out of date, and out of touch.
Our Vinton Public Library has just renewed its tier three accredidation with the State, allowing them to receive the highest amount of funding, and affording the general public access to different materials, experiences and opportunities.
If you can get to the library, you can go anywhere.
Kelly Henkle, Director of Vinton Public Library, is thankful for the continued donations, grants, and sponsors that make these roads ones that aren’t being held up by the affordability of its travelers to pay their toll-fees. “We combine the funding from the state, city and/or county and apply it directly to services and budget.”
Accessibility equals opportunity.
“We had Darrin Crow, a storyteller, come in and read to the kids and transported them to a different world.” Henkle notes that the funding dollars are able to make these developmentally-necessary Read Alouds possible.
Reading Aloud has an extraordinary affect on its listeners, Adam Swift, a University of Warwick Professor has been quoted as saying “The evidence shows, that the difference between children who get bedtime stories and those who don’t, the difference in their life chances, is bigger than the difference between those who get elite private schooling and those that don’t. Swift also is noted to have used the term bedtime stories as an “academic shorthand for myriad informal behaviors that include reading aloud, such as ‘the talk at the dinner table, the family culture, the parentingg styles, the inculcation of attitudes and values.” (The Enchanted Hour by Wall Street Journal Columnist Meghan Cox Gurdon.)
Rosy Possibilities for Library Goers
Having access to a varied and robust circulation of print and services from the public library has been critical for improving the quality of life and closing the poverty gap for many. The Department of Education notes this and the correlation between health disparitites and access to resources the Public Library offers. Whether is is the neutrality of this public resource center, or the very Librarians who act as as living index for patrons, the impact is clear, with a reported 40 percent of the information that patrons search for at the library being related to health.