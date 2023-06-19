VINTON – Residents will have the opportunity to share their ideas for improving Vinton at a design workshop hosted by the Vinton Visioning committee at the Farmer’s Market in Celebration Park on Thursday evening June 29th at 5:00pm. This workshop is the culmination of an input-gathering process to identify transportation needs and opportunities for enhancements in Vinton. Information collected at public input gathering events conducted earlier this spring will be incorporated into a conceptual transportation and landscape enhancement plan.
A design team will be working at the Celebration Park Farmer’s Market throughout the workshop to develop a conceptual plan that meets the goals and needs of Vinton. The public is invited to stop in between 5:00pm and 8:00pm to provide input on the designs. Results from focus-group workshops will also be available.
To learn more about participating in the design workshop, please contact Scott Wirth at swirth@vintonia.org or Peter Lundgren, Trees Forever field coordinator, at plundgren@treesforever.org.
The Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever. Information about ILR Community Visioning can be found at https://www.communityvisioning.org/.