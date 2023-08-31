VINTON — For the past couple of years, the Vinton Guild of FIne Arts, (VGFA) has had a specific mission to bring fun and art to the City of Vinton. The VGFA’s Interactive Mural project follows the inspiration of previous mural artists who have chosen Vinton buildings as their canvas, most recently the Walldogs project.
Many of the most recently installed murals around town encourage interaction by inviting the onlooker to join the story. People can pose for pictures where they become the butterfly, or get to water the flowers, or take a walk down a brick lane. Each interactive mural includes “Vinton, IA” as part of the design, which is a fun way for guests to remember our town, or for locals to say “hello” from home.
The interactive mural idea originated with Dandeena Schadle, VGFA member, and owner of “Pourville,” the art supply store in downtown Vinton. Schadle’s idea was for the guild to create whimsical “back alley art” to add some fun to the Vinton experience.
Gordon said that the artists of the guild work together for each mural. Although each one has a head designer, the actual painting is done as a group. Some murals are painted directly onto the building, while some are painted first onto panels, and then installed onto the building. In the next few days, an installation will take place on the Times building of a cutout mural in the shape of a megaphone.
Vinton Unlimited recently created a brochure that includes a list of all the murals in Vinton, and a map depicting each one’s location. Copies of this brochure are available at Vinton Unlimited.
Established in 2014, the purpose of the Art Guild is the support of visual fine arts and artists in Vinton and the surrounding area. Their mission statement reads, “To support and encourage area artists to create, exhibit, share, and teach within the community for the purpose of cultivating a greater appreciation of the fine visual arts.”
To fulfill its mission, the VGFA hosts classes and workshops, invites guest speakers to the community, holds monthly art-centered activities, organizes field trips to galleries and shows, and produces public art. “We want more public art because we think it is a public benefit,” VGFA Treasurer Anita Gordon said.
Other than some grant money procured for training purposes, the VGFA is supported entirely by donations. So far, at each location where an interactive mural has been installed in the past two years, a donation has been made by the building owner, business, or an individual affiliated with the business. Anyone wishing to help support the guild financially can mail donations to VGFA PO Box 62 Vinton, Ia 52349.
Guild members encourage folks to reach out if they have any questions about the murals, ideas for future projects, or anything else related to the VGFA. Gordon said additional artists are always welcome and anyone who wishes to join is encouraged to participate. Any building owners interested in having a mural created for their building are also encouraged to reach out. To contact VGFA, stop in at Pourville, the “unofficial headquarters,” email vintonartguild@gmail.com, or visit vintonart.com.
Interactive Murals
1) Butterfly, back of Sherman building — designed by Dandeena Schadle, painted by various artists & helpers
2) Park scene with umbrella, side of IVinton building — designed by Kim Fischels, painted by Kim Fischels, Kim Frazier, Anita Gordon, & Maggie Johnson
3) Mini Butterfly, side of Palace Theater building — designed and painted by Kim Frazier
4) Mini Under the Sea, back of shelter building at Kiwanis Park — designed and painted by Kim Frazier
5) Garden mural, in the alley on the back of Pourville Art Studio — designed by Dandeena Schadle, painted by various big and little artists
6) Megaphone, to be installed soon on the side of the Cedar Valley Times building — designed by Dandeena Schadle, painted by Dandeena Schadle, Anita Gordon, Kim Frazier, Kim Fischels, Alice Curtis, Sally Meyne, and Dylan Vaughan, and a few other helpers
Other VFAG Murals:
1) Coloring book coming to life — Vinton Library children’s area, east wall — designed and painted by Kim Fischels, Kim Frazier, Anita Gordon, Maggie Johnson, & Gloria Orcutt
2) Under the Sea — Vinton Library children’s area, south wall — designed and painted by Kim Frazier & Alice Curtis