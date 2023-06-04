VINTON -- The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter and Greenhouse Management Class held their annual Plant Sales from April 28th-May 14th. From the beginning of the school year the greenhouse class has grown a variety of plants such as petunias, peas, tomatoes, and geraniums. The days of the plant sales consisted of helping customers find specific plants, checking out orders, and making sure the environment was suitable for the plants and customers.
One thing sophomore Brody Waters says he learned from helping run the plant sale was how to properly handle plants and organize them to increase sales.
All in all the chapter plant sale was a success, and members are excited to apply production suggestions next year.