On Wednesday, September 22nd, members of the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter went to Hawkeye Community College to participate in the District Soil Judging Contest. To prepare for the contest, program supporter Scott Fleming dug sample pits for students to practice in. Other supporters Lance Lillibridge and Mark Pingenot also shared their expertise and referenced the contest materials to help students understand the expectations for the day. At the contest, students had to judge four different pits of soil located around the main campus. They looked for things like the size of the horizons present in the soil, the texture, color, and slope. Overall the team did very well. The team was prepared to take on any challenge that they were given, even the surprise test that they had to take. This experience was fun, and they got to experience and learn about something that they might not have known anything about. Results are as follows:
Team 1 — 10th Place
Christopher Fleming — 15th Individual
Clayton McKenna — 35th Individual
Gunnar Schminke — 64th Individual
Team 2 — 15th Place
Bailey Weeks — 26th Individual
Charlee Johnson — 63rd Individual
Chase Rippel — 72nd Individual
Team 3 — 9th Place
Ty Lillibridge — 19th Individual
Andrew Pingenot — 30th Individual
Austin Noe — 60th Individual
Anabelle Hernandez — 91st Individual