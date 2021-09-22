Benton, Union and VS cross country competed in the Vinton-Shellsburg Invite on Tuesday, with local athletes placing in the top 15 in both varsity races.
“It’s a blast to see so many people come out from the town and support us,” VS coach Jeff Mangold said. “It’s a ton of work for the coaches, administration and kids to all put together, but we’re grateful to have a meet. We couldn’t have asked for a better day of weather.”
Union senior Ellie Rathe continued her dominant season with a top place finish with a time of 18:51, 30 seconds faster than the runner-up from Hudson. A battle for third between Benton sophomore Jaida Lyons and Union sophomore Lauren Youngblut went to former as Lyons finished with a time of 20:26 and Youngblut 20:38 for fourth.
“We’ve been talking since May about what this year is going to look like for [Lauren],” Union coach Justin Parson said. “We’ve talked about 20:40 being the number to strive for and she hit that today. She’s motivated and building confidence with each race.”
The race between Benton and Union remained tight as Benton senior Abby Rinderknecht finished fifth with a time of 21:01, Union freshman Amilia Condon 12th with a time of 21:54, Benton freshman Abbie Jones 13th with a time of 22:13, Benton junior Gwen King 24th with a time of 22:54 and Union freshman Lily Lorenzen 27th with a time of 23:03. Benton would ultimately finish third in the team race, two points ahead of Union in fourth.
“The girls are finally all healthy and looked good today,” Benton coach Marty Thomae said. “Realistically, some are going to run better by the end of the season. Our freshman runners are just starting to figure things out. We’re seeing a lot of great effort.”
With Benton and Union belonging in different classes, Parson looked more to meet champion Beckman Catholic to see where the team is at going into the second half of the season.
“We’re certainly not going to be content with that team finish,” Parson said. “We’re putting up awesome times, but this will motivate them to keep pushing harder.”
The VS finished seventh as a team, led by senior Charlee Johnson with a time of 22:38, followed by freshman Olivia Primrose in 35th with a time of 23:35, junior Molly Haisman 39th with a time of 24:12 and sophomore Kailey Kerkman 49th with a time of 25:01.
“We had great starts, great finishes from the girls,” Mangold said. “We had a couple girls that were sick and injured, so we only had seven runners between varsity and JV. Everybody gave an amazing effort.”
Benton’s success continued on to the boys race as the Bobcats finished second in the team standings only to Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Benton junior Trey Schulte finished third as an individual with a time of 17:45, followed by sophomore Isaac Morris in sixth with a time of 18:26, senior Owen Sadler 11th with a time of 18:32 and Marcus Ricklefs 24th with a time of 19:25.
“We’re getting closer to the WaMaC Meet and we wanted to chase some conference teams here,” Thomae said. “The boys have really been rolling recently. Our top three have been solid while our next three have really packed well together. We don’t have everyone healthy right now, but we’re starting to figure out this team in practice.”
The host Vikings came in sixth as junior Elijah Blix finished fifth with a time of 18:16. Sophomore Aldin Swanson was 15th with a time of 19:07, junior Merritt Bodeker 20th with a time of 19:13, sophomore Eli Page 37th with a time of 19:53 and junior Ian Allsup 38th with a time of 19:56.
“This was a great finish for Elijah, especially in a meet this size,” Mangold said. “I saw a lot of great effort and guts. It’s a tough course and a bit windy today.”
The Union boys finished 10th as a team, led by freshman Kengo Uchiyama-Hansen in 49th with a time of 20:53, sophomore Wyatt Hoy in 51st with a time of 20:54, junior Conner Prestemon 60th with a time of 22:00, junior Asher Beerman in 61st with a time of 22:01 and sophomore Austin Martin in 65th with a time of 22:18.
“The kids ran some good times tonight with our number one runner in Sam Fehl out,” Parson said. “Everyone worked hard today. Great to see Amin, our foreign exchange student, come out and improve his time by four minutes from when he started the year.”
VS will run in Iowa City on Monday. Benton and Union will run at Jesup on Tuesday.