VINTON — Trash collection is currently facilitated through J and R Sanitation of Garrison. Beginning July 1, 2023, sanitation services will be facilitated through S&J Sanitation. The billing for trash removal is handled through the VMEU Utilities billing.
Garbage cans will be collected for J&R June 26,27,28. Place carts out for collection.
S & J Sanitation will begin serving Vinton as the contracted hauler for garbage and recycling on July 1, 2023. We are a family-owned business with 56 years of experience.
We look forward to serving you! Information about our services:
- We work most holidays. There will not be a schedule change for the week of the 4th of July, we WILL be working on the 4th.
Watch our Facebook page for service delays due to weather or holidays.
- We start early! Please have cans out to the street by 5:00 a.m. each week.
- Carts should be placed at least four feet apart and away from mailboxes and poles.
- Garbage is picked up weekly. Recycling is picked up every other week. See calendar.
- Two carts will be delivered to your residence the last week in June. Your recycling cart will be LARGER than your current one and the same size as your garbage can.
- Your service days will remain the same for Monday and Tuesday customers. Wednesday service will move to Fridays. See service map.
- Call us directly for any service needs or to schedule bulk pick-ups. We are open between 8 and 5, M-F.
The office is closed on major holidays. Call us to schedule bulk pick-ups, large items (appliances/furniture) or project dumpsters. We will schedule the service (it may not be on your usual day) and bill you directly.
S & J Sanitation
(319) 642-3325
Email: service@sandjsanitation.com
Web: Sandjsanitation.com
GARBAGE
Please bag all garbage.
Lid of cart must close.
We can NOT take the following items to the landfill:
- Concrete
- Corrosive materials including batteries & drain cleaners
- Explosives including ammunition, propane cylinders & tanks
- Fluorescent lamps
- Hazardous waste — i.e. antifreeze or other liquid chemicals
- Ignitable materials, solvents
- Liquid Paint
- Pesticides
- Scrap meta
- l Tires
RECYCLING
Do not bag recycling.
Lid of cart must close.
Do not put any garbage in the recycling bin or the whole load will be rejected at the recycling center.
Items accepted in the recycling bin:
- Plastic Food Grade Containers #1-7
- Metal cans
- Newspaper
- Office paper
- Cardboard — including paper/chip board
- Magazines
NO GLASS IN RECYCLING PLEASE!
Glass goes in the garbage cart.
Plastic grocery bags are not recyclable. They also go in the garbage cart