VINTON - Vinton residents gathered last Thursday, August 31, to view the conceptual landscape plans created through the Community Visioning Program. The viewing took place at Celebration Park, during the last farmer's market of the season. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director, Scott Wirth said the turnout was greater than expected and the feedback from residents was positive and encouraging.
The Iowa's Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation, in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever. According to the Community Vision website, the purpose of the program is to “empower change. We help small Iowa communities bridge the gap between the demand and availability of design resources needed to improve transportation systems.”
There are 10 visioning communities across Iowa, (including Dysart and Independence) and each one has their own website, created through the program. The proposed plans for Vinton will be available for viewing soon on the website at communityvisioning.org/vinton/.
“The Vinton committee got together about a year ago and the main goal was to highlight different areas in town that were problem areas in terms of transportation, accessibility, beautification, and wayfinding. We’ve met about once a month over the last year. We've had focus groups and one other presentation in April. All the designs we presented are conceptual. The next step in the visioning process is to take all these plans to the council and present them,” Wirth said.
The problem areas identified by the focus groups are addressed in the plans developed by the committee. “Projects vary in severity, some only requiring a bucket of paint and a sign. Others are more complex,” Wirth said. The conceptual plans include: ideas for better HWY 218 corridor accessibility through additions of crosswalks and sidewalks, a sidewalk program for safer routes to school, as well as ideas for improved wayfinding. The addition of specific crosswalks were also presented, particularly addressing the intersections of C Ave and 13th St, 4th & 8th, and Celebration Park.
Trees Forever Field Coordinator Peter Lundgren was present last Thursday to answer questions about the design concepts. Lundgren said he appreciated Vinton residents coming out and expressing their ideas and concerns. “This program is such a great process and it's all community based. So it's not like an organization comes in and says, ‘ we looked around your town and these are the projects we think you need.’ We are here in your town, but we want you to come to these focus groups and we're going to ask you some questions and you tell us what you want. The landscape architects then make plans that reflect what the town wants. The true beauty of this program is that it is community driven,” Lundgren said.
Meg Flenker (PLA) from Flenker Land Architecture Consultants, (FLAC), also attended the presentation and said that interns help run the focus groups and assemble the information into a presentable form. “This helps keep the cost of the program low and helps the students get real life experience,” Flenker said.
Trevor Smith, a FLAC intern has been with the Vinton project since the committee formed last November. “I actually did this exact same process in Algona. I've seen this process in Vinton start from last fall when we first did our regional maps, so I've been with this project a whole year. I love community engagement and being part of helping people with their town pride,” Smith said.
Wirth said the committee is now working on the final proposal to take to the Vinton City Council. “We will soon be getting a feasibility report with cost estimates for each project for presentation to council,” Wirth said. The committee plans to attend a council meeting in October or November to present the plans to the city. Residents who want more information or who are interested in participating in the visioning process should contact Scott Wirth at (319) 472-4164 or TF Field Coordinator - Peter Lundgren at plundgren@treesforever.org.