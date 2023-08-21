VINTON – Residents of Vinton will have the opportunity to view the final conceptual landscape designs created through the Community Visioning Program, in which Vinton has been a participant since November 2022.
On August 31, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Meg Flenker (PLA) from Flenker Land Architecture Consultants, Trees Forever Field Coordinator Peter Lundgren, and Vinton Community Visioning committee members will be available to answer questions regarding these designs. The viewing is set to take place at Celebration Park, during the last farmer’s market of the season.
Some of the areas that have been addressed in these plans include:
• HWY 218 corridor accessibility (crosswalks & sidewalks)
• Sidewalk Program (reimbursement, standards, enforcement, prioritization, safe routes to school)
• Wayfinding (directional, street names, informational, entrance signs)
• Crosswalks (Celebration Park, schools, 4th & 8th, C & 13th)
Residents are strongly encouraged to attend this public viewing, where they can provide their input regarding the design concepts, as well as see the opportunities that exist to positively impact Vinton.
Residents who want more information or who are interested in participating in the visioning process should contact Scott Wirth at (319) 472-4164 or TF Field Coordinator – Peter Lundgren at plundgren@treesforever.org.
The Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation, in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever.