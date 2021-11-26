The annual Lions Club/Veterans chili supper was held at the Vinton Fire Station on Thursday, Nov. 18, and there was a good turn out.
Food and drinks served included hot chili, carrots, cheese, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to go with the chili, as well as desserts of different types. There was also milk and water offered as refreshments.
Free will donations from the chili supper went toward veterans who are preparing for the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
“They’ve raised money every year, last 10 or 11 years,” said Roger Uthoff. “We’re going to name a flight after all the work. We have so far done 41 flights out of Cedar Rapids, I was on the original board of directors, and I’m still involved with it.
When asked about if any veteran was eligible to go on the flight, Uthoff stated, “Any veteran is able to go, but they need to put in an application at eihonorflights.org. We have about a two-year waiting list right now, so get the applications in, and the sooner you get it in, the sooner you can go.”
He continued: “We usually take around 100 veterans per flight, so the flight is consisted of a veteran, usually a guardian that accompanies that person and takes care of them, and then staff. And then we have medical staff that goes along; nurses and EMT’s. So we take an aircraft that holds 187 people, so 100 are veterans and the rest are support, guardians, and medical people. We charter an aircraft from Cedar Rapids to D.C. and we spend a day.”
Uthoff went into describing the trip.
“We see the monuments, we feed them lunch, and we get home about at 9:30 at night, and there’s a welcome home at the airport. Also, we have four busses, and see the monuments. At the WWII Memorial, many times they’ll send an assembly person who will come out and talk to the veterans. Grassley has been there several times, Bob Dole, has been out when he’s feeling good to welcome the veterans, he’s primarily responsible for the WWII Memorial, so we raise the money to get that taken care of.”
“If you go to eihonorflights.org, there’s pictures of every flight, and you can see what we’re about,” he said.