The 36th Annual Vinton Cruise will have classic cars hit the streets around town from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Registration goes from noon-4 p.m. in front of the Benton County Courthouse with a $10 registration fee. Participants will have the opportunity to win door prizes, and the first 400 registrants receive a dash plaque.
No early registrations will be accepted. Must register the day of the cruise.
The cruise will happen rain or shine. Cruisers will not be allowed to burn out or throw candy from their vehicles. Also, no motorcycles are allowed.
For more information, call John Mayhew at 319-560-9701 or find the Cruise on Facebook.