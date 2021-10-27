VINTON--When Kelly Roberts talks with Vinton residents about her center’s name change from Happy Time to Vinton Early Learning Center, they remember when their own kids used to go there …or when even they attended 15 years ago. As for the name change, I wanted to emphasize that children come here to learn and grow. Our new name sounds more like a learning environment.” And people seem to agree. “It’s all been really positive!”
The Vinton Early Learning Center, previously known as Happy Time will be celebrating 50 years of service to area families. Roberts has been the director of the newly renovated facility for nearly two years and she loves Vinton and her job. “I like it that I can still be with my children, my staff and family and be involved with the community.
With interior renovation nearly done, the Center will open its doors to the public this Saturday from noon til 2 PM for a Spooktacular Party to celebrate their 50-year anniversary and grand re-opening.
“It’s a good opportunity to open up our rooms to show off the art projects we have on the walls, posters and the fun activities here,” says Roberts. “The public can view our “sensory bins” and just come in and explore.
Roberts oversees the Center with an enrollment of approximately 55 children and follows the Iowa Early Learning Standard System. Plus, she uses a curriculum that encourages positive behavior. The so-called PBIS, Positive Behavior Intervention Support system motivates students with positive directions rather than telling kids what not to do.
Aside from childcare and education in-home, The Early Learning Center is the only licensed learning center of its kind in the area.
Saturday’s event will include a scavenger hunt, food from Beast and Bird Food Truck and the kids are encouraged to come in costume!
The tile flooring is in, the carpeting is laid and the new and improved kitchen is almost done, “…so we expect we’ll be finished by the end of the week and be ready to go for our grand opening this Saturday,” says Roberts.