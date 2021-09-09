When I think back to that date, I’m surprised how vivid my memories are. I even remember quite clearly it was a Tuesday without having to pick up a history book. Why? Because Tuesday mornings meant a trip to the library for my fourth grade class at Hillis Elementary Des Moines, Iowa. I loved reading, so that was one of my favorite days of the week.
As my class walked into the library, we all noticed the librarian and a small group of staff huddled in the far corner. They were watching something on the small box TV, which I had never seen turned on in the three years prior at the school.
“So the teachers get to watch TV during school but we can’t?” was a very real thought in my head. “That’s not fair.”
My teacher noticeably kept us well away from the mysterious commotion around the TV. I couldn’t see what was on the screen, but I could see great concern and shock on their faces. One female teacher even had tears in her eyes. Several of my classmates were curious. No one would blame a child for asking questions. Yet our teacher simply kept us herded away from that side of the room and calmly insisted we ﬁnd our new books.
The rest of the day went by normally, or least to a 10-year-old. As a 30-year-old man, I can remember a few small details that would indicate the day was far from ordinary. The only place outside of the classroom we went to that date was the lunchroom. No PE and no trip to the music room. I simply cannot remember if we had recess. There were a lot of staff and administrators patrolling the hall. All this tells me the school may have been under some kind of lockdown.
Finally, we got answers. Minutes before the ﬁnal bell, my teacher turned serious and asked us all to listen carefully. She explained the World Trade Center in New York City, a place I had never even heard of, had been attacked. We learned a little about the building and how two planes had been ﬂown into the building. My teacher used the word “terrorists.” I don’t think anyone in class had ever heard that word before.
The bell dismissed us soon after. My mom picked me up as usual with my two brothers in tow. I cannot recall her seeming any different or affected during the quick car ride home. It wasn’t until we were in the house that I brought up what my teacher had said. She was hardly pleased that my teacher, not her, had told me about this.
“It wasn’t her job to do that,” she told me before explaining a little bit better what happened.
First off, she explained we personally were not in any kind of danger. I didn’t feel unsafe at any point. I was likely too young and naive to ever grasp such an event posed any danger to me or my family.
Second, she tried to explain the men who performed this heinous act. Again, I look back and realize her words went in one ear and out the other.
Third, no TV for me that day. She likely didn’t want me to stumble on some of the reports coming out of New York that day. I was mainly upset that I’d miss my after school cartoons.
The news would eventually reach my eyes and ears. I can remember President Bush speaking at Ground Zero and “9/11” being talked about for months to come without end. A lot of people seemed very mad at these terrorists. I suppose as a child I was too, but not because I understood what was transpiring. Rather, I joined the mob mentality. I don’t remember many other students in my grade talking about it a lot during recess or in class.
I moved from Des Moines to Ankeny two months later and it was quite a change in pace for me. Being the new kid isn’t easy, especially when you’re the new kid who doesn’t play sports in a community that loves its activities. We played football in PE outside one day. One team had the better athletes, the other didn’t. I found myself with the ball in my hands several times and the athletic kids constantly made the joke “tackle the terrorist!!” They did that with another boy too. It took awhile for the teacher to catch on and he yelled at two of the kids making the joke. The next day, a counselor was in our classroom talking about how such jokes weren’t appropriate.
We were kids. We didn’t understand what was going on, or how that one event in our history had a ripple effect we still feel today. The ﬁfth and 10th year anniversaries brought touching tributes, but even as a freshman in high school and a sophomore in college, I still felt like our nation wasn’t 100% sure how to direct their grief.
- With Iowa’s lack of diversity, the only time I truly saw that grief directed at a person of Middle-Eastern origin was in college. It was at a party I attended. He was a foreign exchange student from Jordan (if memory serves right) and seemed out of place among the crowd. That’s likely why he was a target for a couple of “jocks” to throw an American ﬂag over him and mock him for looking like the men who performed this horrible act 20 years ago. Only a few of us stood up for this man. They eventually let him go and told him “go back to your “shty country.”
I know a vast majority of Americans are not like this. Maybe with less booze in their system, these students wouldn’t have the nerve to bully so openly. Twenty years later, I hope our reﬂ ection of 9/11 is one of respect to those who lost their lives, not a time to lash out in anger or in appalling humor. For my generation, we don’t have the excuse of being kids who don’t understand. We are adults with a responsibility to promote tolerance and understanding, for the sake of the next generation we are raising.